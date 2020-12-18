Premiership Rugby agrees new three-year broadcast deal with BT Sport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Premiership Rugby has reached an agreement to extend its long-standing broadcast deal with BT Sport by a further three years.

Subscribers will be able to watch up to 80 live games – 69 Gallagher Premiership matches and 11 Premiership Rugby Cup ties – each season until 2024.

BT Sport managing director Andy Haworth said in a statement: “This has been an extremely difficult year for sport.

“This is a partnership that extends beyond the TV screen, and we hope this agreement helps to give rugby clubs in the UK some certainty for the future in these difficult times.

Premiership Rugby 🤝 @btsport until 2024 We're pleased to say we've extended our partnership with BT Sport, having worked with them to broadcast our action since 2013 🎥 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/kIpaZDYUGl pic.twitter.com/M2XNGbSUrK — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) December 18, 2020

“We will continue to play our part in bringing the best TV coverage of top-flight club rugby to our viewers whilst they are not able to attend live sport.”

Premiership rugby has been screened live by BT Sport since 2013.

With fans unable to attend live sport due to the coronavirus pandemic, every match from each round of fixtures has been made available to BT subscribers, while eligible club season-ticket holders have been able gain free access to home games on the BT Sport App.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said: “BT Sport have been incredibly supportive partners of Premiership Rugby.

“We are pleased we have reached an agreement to extend our partnership through to 2024.”