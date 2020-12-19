John Akinde at the double as Gillingham crush Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

John Akinde scored twice as Gillingham took advantage of Rochdale’s inconsistency to record a convincing 4-1 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side enjoyed a 5-0 victory at Wigan last time out and started off brightly, with Stephen Humphrys’ shot going running narrowly wide of Jack Bonham’s post.

But Rochdale were on the back foot as early as the ninth minute when Akinde’s shot across goal was parried by Jay Lynch straight into the path of Rob McKenzie, who converted with ease.

Akinde netted his first in the 19th minute, controlling the ball on his chest at the near post and rolling his marker before hooking home.

Alex Newby forced a save out of Bonham with an angled drive, but Gillingham made it 3-0 after 45 minutes when Scott Robinson’s shot hit Connor Ogilvie and wrong-footed Lynch.

Akinde scored the fourth from the penalty spot in the 47th minute after being brought down by Ethan Brierley.

Eoghan O’Connell’s 25-yard drive in time added on offered the home side scant consolation.