Plymouth end losing streak with victory over MK Dons

Plymouth ended their six-match League One losing streak thanks to a 1-0 home victory over MK Dons courtesy of Ryan Hardie’s winner.

Argyle came close a couple of times in the first half through Scottish striker Hardie, on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

He fired wide after nine minutes and came closest to breaking the first-half deadlock in the 43rd minute but his powerful header, from Conor Grant’s cross, flew over.

Lewis Macleod, making his home debut, fired just wide after 15 minutes after being teed up by fellow playmaker Danny Mayor.

Home keeper Michael Cooper saved Regan Poole’s shot as the half came to a goalless close.

Half-time substitute Andrew Surman tested Cooper from range at the start of the second half.

Mayor split the visiting defence, teeing up top scorer Luke Jephcott after 57 minutes but the striker’s powerful angled drive arrowed inches wide.

Cameron Jerome and Scott Fraser combined to send Cooper full stretch but Fraser’s strike looped wide after Jerome’s effort had been parried.

Argyle’s breakthrough came in the 68th minute with skipper Joe Edwards breaking down the right and teeing up Hardie, who took a touch then converted with aplomb from 12 yards.