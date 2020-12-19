Nick Powell header guides Stoke to victory over Blackburn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stoke mounted a brilliant rearguard action to earn a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Blackburn.

Nick Powell headed the Potters in front from close range on seven minutes.

It gave the City defence, with six clean sheets in their last seven games, something to hold on to as the game turned into one way traffic.

Barry Douglas hit the post on 23 minutes as Blackburn began to step up the pressure.

Adam Armstrong saw an attempted chip over the on-rushing Joe Bursik palmed away early in the second half.

More late chances went begging as Blackburn were unable to make the resolute Stoke defence crack under the sustained pressure.

Powell headed Stoke ahead after Morgan Fox picked him out following a quickly taken throw-in.

It was a goal which left Rovers boss Tony Mowbray visibly angered after his defence switched off to leave Powell unmarked.

Armstrong fired over with a first time shot on 14 minutes after getting on the end of a Douglas long ball.

Armstrong had a shot from the edge of the box deflected for a corner on 21 minutes as Rovers began to see lots of the ball.

Douglas rattled the post with a sweet shot across the face of goal two minutes later.

Sam Gallagher failed to find the target with a long-range effort on 27 minutes.

James Chester picked up a needless booking for time-wasting while waiting to take a free-kick on 36 minutes.

Josh Tymon had a long-range shot blocked for a corner by Ryan Nyambe following a swift City counter attack in stoppage time.

Bursik got down well at the feet of Armstrong after he raced to the edge of his box on 50 minutes to cut down the angle.

Tymon turned a deep cross away under pressure as the visitors continued to push Stoke back.

Armstrong couldn’t get any power behind his volley after a Douglas cross landed just behind him on 53 minutes.

Tymon hacked a Gallagher cross to safety from inside his own six-yard box on 64 minutes as Stoke continued to defend valiantly.

Armstrong missed his kick from eight yards out after Nyambe picked him out on 73 minutes.

John Buckley won Rovers a 75th-minute corner as a hailstorm began to lash down.

Douglas could only direct a weak header at Bursik after he pulled away at the back post on 86 minutes

Armstrong scuffed an effort wide after he opened his body up well to create a shooting chance with two minutes to go.

Bursik did well to save a fierce shot which came through crowd of players during a frantic stoppage time as Stoke held on.