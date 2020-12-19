Oliver Finney nets added-time winner for Crewe at AFC Wimbledon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Oliver Finney struck an added-time winner to make it three wins on the spin for Crewe with a 2-1 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

A drab game ended dramatically as Ryan Longman cancelled out Mikael Mandron’s opener for the Dons in the 90th minute.

But Finney’s late strike made it five games unbeaten for the Railwaymen and left the Dons without a win in four.

Crewe had the better chances in the first half, with Owen Dale twice dragging shots wide and Finney volleying over the bar after meeting a Harry Pickering cross.

The breakthrough finally came on the hour mark when Finney fed skipper Pickering down the left and Mandron bundled in his fifth of the campaign.

Wimbledon finally came to life in the closing stages and had gilt-edged chances to grab a point late on.

Will Nightingale headed over while unmarked and Steve Seddon saw a shot blocked, before Longman thought he had rescued it.

But Finney slotted the decider after Chris Porter nodded down and Alex climbed to ninth.