Arbroath secure first win of season after victory over Ayr

Arbroath claimed their first Scottish Championship win of the season as they beat play-off chasing Ayr 2-1 to move off the bottom of the table.

The hosts flew out of the blocks and Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson both had shots saved by visiting goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Arbroath went ahead in the 36th minute when James Craigen headed in, ending Ayr’s four-match run of clean sheets.

It was 2-0 three minutes later as Craigen netted again, turning home Hilson’s cross.

Michael Moffat hit the post just after half-time for Ayr, who halved the deficit two minutes from time when Jack Baird headed in Joe Chalmers’ corner.