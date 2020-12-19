Doncaster brush aside Burton to close in on leaders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster moved to within two points of the top of League One with a comfortable 3-1 victory over bottom side Burton.

Rovers went in front from just about their first meaningful attack in the eighth minute after the hosts had started brightly.

Taylor Richards worked Cameron John in on the left and his low cross was calmly converted by Fejiri Okenabirhie inside the six-yard box.

Despite their lowly league position, Albion looked bright going forward and were given the chance to equalise a minute before half-time when Richards brought down Joe Powell. Lucas Akins stepped up to score his seventh goal of the season, beating Joe Lumley from the penalty spot.

But Rovers were back in front deep in first-half stoppage time from a penalty of their own. Michael Bostwick upended Okenabirhie, allowing skipper Ben Whiteman to net his eighth goal of the campaign.

And Richards added a third for Rovers just before the hour mark, striding through midfield and confidently firing past Kieran O’Hara from 25 yards as the visitors sealed a fourth straight league win.