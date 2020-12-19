Mattie Pollock gives Grimsby derby win over Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Grimsby earned derby bragging rights with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against League Two rivals Scunthorpe at Blundell Park.

Mattie Pollock opened the scoring for Grimsby midway through the first half and it was enough to guide Ian Holloway’s men to a first win in six matches.

Chances were few and far between during the opening stages, but Grimsby edged in front on 21 minutes when Pollock turned home from a Kyle Bennett corner.

Scunthorpe looked for an instant response and it nearly came when Manny Onariase glanced wide, while striker Ryan Loft blazed over moments later.

Opportunities proved to be at a premium upon the restart, too, with Owura Edwards opting to pass rather than shoot when well-placed inside the Scunthorpe box.

Fresh from two goals in as many games, Ira Jackson came close to doubling Grimsby’s advantage when he fired narrowly wide with his left foot.

Both sides began to ring the changes, but neither goalkeeper was genuinely tested as Luke Spokes took aim with a curling attempt late on.