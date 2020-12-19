Dan Scarr nets winner as Walsall beat Port Vale in thriller

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Walsall twice came from behind to beat Port Vale 4-3 in a thriller and record their fourth League Two win on the spin.

Vale led 2-0 and 3-2 through Tom Pope, Tom Conlon’s 25-yard free-kick and Devante Rodney but doubles from Jake Scrimshaw and Dan Scarr capped a terrific turnaround from the hosts.

Walsall twice hit the woodwork before falling behind as Elijah Adebayo struck the bar from eight yards and Vale defender Zak Mills sliced a cross on to his own post.

Vale went ahead in the 37th minute as Pope turned Scarr inside out to drill home and it was 2-0 one minute before half-time, Conlon curling a fine set-piece just inside the post.

Walsall made four changes at the break and substitute Scrimshaw poked home Rory Holden’s pass after 52 minutes.

Scarr swept home a Holden corner to draw Walsall level four minutes later but Vale led again after 75 minutes as Rodney tucked home David Amoo’s low cross.

However, Scrimshaw lashed in from a tight angle in the 80th minute and Scarr’s header from another Holden corner won it two minutes later before Mills lashed a great late chance wide for Vale.