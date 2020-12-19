Jordan Bowery snatches Mansfield a point

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordan Bowery rescued a late point but Mansfield’s wait for a first home League Two win of the season continues as resurgent Southend secured a deserved 1-1 draw.

The rock-bottom Shrimpers have now gone four games without defeat while Mansfield have failed to win any of their first 10 home games.

Southend took the lead through James Olayinka’s superb 27th-minute finish.

Picking up a loose ball just inside the right corner of the box, the Arsenal loanee was given time and space to pick out the top-left corner from 15 yards.

But it had taken a goal-line clearance from Timothee Dieng to prevent Bowery from heading Mansfield in front from Harry Charsley’s cross after 15 minutes.

And on the half-hour, goalkeeper Mark Oxley made a fine double save to parry George Lapslie’s shot and then hold onto Charsley’s follow-up.

Mansfield almost levelled in the 56th minute as Bowery’s header from Stephen McLaughlin’s cross came off Shaun Hobson and rattled the crossbar.

Then Lapslie’s finish was wide from 10 yards after being set-up by Bowery.

But Southend’s brave resistance was ended as, with advantage played after a foul, Bowery powered into the box in the 79th minute and sent a low finish under Oxley.