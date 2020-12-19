Ian Holloway delighted with Grimsby fight amid ‘desperate situation’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ian Holloway hopes Grimsby’s 1-0 derby victory against Scunthorpe can help to lift the gloom at Blundell Park amid a “desperate” time for the club.

Off-field issues regarding possible investment at the League Two strugglers had been bookmarked by four defeats in five games.

However, with bragging rights on the line, Mattie Pollock settled the scores midway through the first half with a close-range finish from a set piece.

Ira Jackson and Luke Spokes also went close upon the restart, while captain James McKeown went untested at the other end on his return to the line-up – with Manny Onariase’s glancing header as close as the visitors came.

Scunthorpe have now lost three of their last four games, meanwhile, but do remain one point – and place – above their Lincolnshire neighbours despite this result.

Holloway said: “It was a good win and performance. I’m doubly delighted, from a really desperate situation.

“I know people have doubted me, but we have got to show we can take it. I thought the lads did that to a man. It was absolutely excellent.

“I tried to clarify what I want them to do and not let a goal in. All I asked them to do was be ready for a local derby, because I love local derbies.

“It’s all about getting there, doing it and battling. I said to them thank you very much, because they’ve shown all our fans how much they care.

“This game was all about pride. Pride for your club, pride for your fans. I’m sure our fans will be a lot happier than after the week we’ve just had.”

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox added: “I think we lost the game in the first 20 minutes to be honest with you.

“They came at us and played it like a derby. We came out and started it like a football game. We wanted to get it down and pass it and not get involved in things.

“We have lost the game by a set play and it was the only real chance.

“I don’t know what happened to my boys. A few of them went missing, especially in the first half. They looked a little bit hungrier than we did.

“I don’t think the lads realised how big a derby this is really. Some of my players have never been involved in this derby before. Some of them have played in this derby or that derby, for this club or that club.

“I don’t think they realise how much it means to the fans in this area. You need to win these derbies and you need to turn up in these derbies.”