Robertson not biggest fan of Firmino’s celebration – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.
Football
Andy Robertson is not a fan of Roberto Firmino’s celebration.
A milestone for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
James Milner was impressed with Liverpool’s finishing at Palace.
Phil Thompson enjoyed Roy Hodgson’s post-match verdict.
A big win for City.
Joe Hart was ready to go.
Look at them bobby dazzlers!
Nigel Adkins loves the NFL!
There is a new boyband on the scene!
An ominous prediction from Gary Lineker.
Toni Duggan celebrated Madrid derby victory.
Cricket
Australia rolled India out for their lowest ever Test total, with the visitors falling for just 36 in Adelaide.
Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar couldn’t believe what he was watching.
Josh Hazlewood earned praise from an all-time great after reaching 200 Test wickets.
Dawid Malan is up for the Big Bash.
England threw their weight behind Stuart Broad for SPOTY.
The man himself, meanwhile, was unable to ace a quiz on what should been his specialist subject.
Boxing
Fight day.
Another win for GGG.
The Gypsy King is on the telly tonight.
Rugby Union
Leeds have a new fan.
Formula One
Carlos Sainz is getting used to his new look as a Ferrari driver.
Sergio Perez is grateful to have been given a shot at Red Bull in 2021.
Darts
James Wade strolled through his World Championship opener but admits the lack of fans is a strange feeling.
Michael Van Gerwen is raring to go.
Golf
Ian Poulter tried to stay positive.
