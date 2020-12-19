We should have been well out of sight – Lee Bowyer frustrated by late leveller

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer was left frustrated after seeing his side concede a last-minute equaliser at Swindon to draw a game he felt they should have had wrapped up long before the final whistle.

Brett Pitman’s late header rescued a point for Swindon as the Robins ended their four-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw.

Bowyer said: “I thought it was over, the game was done.

“Again, we’ve switched off at the end and they equalised. We should have been well out of sight.

“The chances we created and the amount of times we hit them on the break – there was one where I think we were six versus two or three in our behaviour.

“Our decision-making was poor all game but we still managed to create all those chances, we’re just not taking them.

“We should have scored four, five, six goals today but we didn’t and fair play to them, they kept going and got their reward in the end.”

Diallang Jaiyesimi gave Swindon the lead in the 26th minute by beating Ben Amos at his near post from a tight angle, but goals from Omar Bogle and Chuks Aneke completed a turnaround for the Addicks who looked to have earned all three points.

Bogle knocked the ball into the back of the net in the 37th minutes after finding space behind the Swindon defence before rounding Matej Kovar and making it 1-1.

Aneke put Charlton in front in the 61st minute with an easy tap into an empty goal after a lovely move completely split Swindon open.

Pitman rose highest to nod in off the bar from a corner to break Charlton hearts and make the 2,000 fans inside the County Ground sound like 20,000.

If one team was going to end up winning in stoppage time, it was the visitors, but a succession of corners amounted to nothing.

Swindon manager John Sheridan said: “It’s a point well gained against a good team.

“I think we definitely deserved something from the way we played, we’ve just got to be patient and keep the belief.

“I probably would’ve said the same even if we lost the game 2-1, we were pushing to get the equaliser.

“It ends a run of four games where I truly believe we shouldn’t have lost four games on the spin because of the way we played in those games.

“To come away with a point is a big plus for us. It stops the rot and we can match most teams in this league.”