Arsenal thrash Everton to go second in Women’s Super League

Arsenal moved up to second place in the Women’s Super League table after thrashing Everton 4-0.

Jordan Nobbs, Caitlin Foord, Jen Beattie and Beth Mead were on target as the Gunners remained four points adrift of leaders Manchester United after their hammering of Bristol City.

It took the hosts just four minutes to get on the scoresheet as Mead’s low cross into the box found Arsenal veteran Nobbs, who simply had to tap the ball over the line to open the scoring.

Six minutes later, Jill Roord drove the ball across goal for Foord, who made no mistake from close range.

On the hour mark, Katie McCabe contributed on her 100th appearance as her pinpoint corner found defender Beattie.

The Scotland international, who has been in the spotlight this week for opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis, was completely unmarked as she headed the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Mead tied it up for Arsenal on the counter-attack with a curling strike from outside the box on 62 minutes.