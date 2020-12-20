Late Kyle Connell effort enough as Airdrie edge League One leaders Falkirk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kyle Connell hit an 80th-minute winner as Airdrie inflicted a first Scottish League One defeat of the season on leaders Falkirk.

The on-loan Kilmarnock striker netted the only goal at the Falkirk Stadium to push Airdrie up to fourth in the table.

The hosts had the better of a quiet first half with Robbie Leitch having their best chance saved.

Airdrie improved after the break though and Connell was denied from a good chance before later converting the rebound after Robbie Mutch had stopped Paul McKay’s header.