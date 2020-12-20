Name error raises a smile for Gary Lineker – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 20.

Football

Gary Lineker laughed off a typo ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Been presenting this show for over 20 years and still get my name spelt incorrectly. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oyzFyVV2pB — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 20, 2020

Mo Salah celebrated Liverpool’s hammering of Crystal Palace.

FIFA congratulated Celtic on their quadruple-treble achievement.

2016/17: 🏆🏆🏆2017/18: 🏆🏆🏆2018/19: 🏆🏆🏆2019/20: 🏆🏆🏆 🍀 @CelticFC complete the quadruple-treble! Losing in the shootout, rookie goalkeeper Conor Hazard saves Hearts' last two penalties to inspire Celtic to glory in the #ScottishCupFinal. What an achievement! pic.twitter.com/AlkyEZFOeu — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 20, 2020

But there’s not much to celebrate for Arsenal’s players.

very sad and defeated. Our path is to keep fighting to give you victory. keep working together . pic.twitter.com/QVKwTQBDU5 — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) December 19, 2020

Wayne Rooney’s foundation has made a donation to fund Childline on Christmas Day.

This Christmas, the @NSPCC is expecting thousands of children to turn to Childline. That’s why I’m sponsoring Childline to run on Christmas Day via @FoundationWR, across the UK. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2AKtZPQJ5W — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 20, 2020

Ben Godfrey humbly took acclaim for his display in Everton’s win against Arsenal.

Pick. That. Out.

And the wonder goals kept coming for United.

😍 @TobinHeath with a touch of class from outside the area! #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/C1PUG5cIOT — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 20, 2020

Rafael Leao and AC Milan set a new Serie A record – scoring after six seconds!

Sport

Lee Westwood gave jockey Hollie Doyle his support ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

England’s Stuart Broad is also in the running.

Thanks guys 🙌 Looking forward to tonight always a special night as a sports fan! #SPOTY https://t.co/KFIrClwTPn — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 20, 2020

Or could Ronnie O’Sullivan take the crown?

Thank you to everyone who votes tonight. Some great Sportspeople on the list. @BBCSPOTY pic.twitter.com/yllCY9bpRo — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) December 20, 2020

Cricket

Ollie Pope’s comeback is progressing.

Nice to be back hitting this week! Few half volleys from @Colly622 to start things off 😂 pic.twitter.com/EyPdsa8xUD — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) December 20, 2020

Agonisingly close for Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez!

Dan Christian was on fire in the Big Bash.

▶️ 2nd fastest @BBL fifty▶️ 50 off 16 balls▶️ 5 sixes Just @danchristian54 doing Dan Christian things for the @SixersBBL this morning #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ECPd7a6tkC — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) December 20, 2020

Boxing

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez sealed a unanimous decision after a dominant performance over Liverpool’s Callum Smith.

I’M BACK! 👑 ✅ WBC Super Middleweight Champion✅ WBA Super Middleweight Champion✅ Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Champion#CaneloSmith #TheP4PKingIsBack@CANELOTEAM pic.twitter.com/dQjrwXWcQZ — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 20, 2020 Congratulations, @Canelo 👏 @CallumSmith23 will be back 👊#CaneloSmith pic.twitter.com/bAP2tQpnEx — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 20, 2020 Congratulations @Canelo – P4P King, proud of @CallumSmith23 showed tremendous heart tonight #CaneloSmith @DAZNBoxing — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 20, 2020

Nicola Adams reflected on her Strictly Come Dancing journey with Katya Jones.

Dancing has been an incredible experience for me and I have memories that will last forever @Mrs_katjones it’s been a roller coaster journey! And we really did do the most 😅 you have been an amazing teacher and I’ve gained a friend for life. 👩🏻‍🤝‍👩🏾❤️ congratulations Bill and Oti 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/pd8hIhxm5J — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) December 20, 2020

Formula One

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton thanked his team for another successful year.

I couldn’t have done this without an incredible team behind me. Thank you for everything @MercedesAMGF1 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/pWkXCo0RZ0 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 20, 2020

Hamilton was also enjoying a relaxing Sunday.

Alexander Albon has vowed to fight for a spot on the grid in 2022 after being replaced at Red Bull by Sergio Perez.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen made an ominous start to his World Championship bid.

Back at the hotel, very happy with my win and performance this evening. Now I can enjoy Christmas with my family. The hard work I have put in is now showing. Thank you to all my amazing fans for the messages and sticking with me this year 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/jZtKcGdhjP — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) December 20, 2020

Dmitriy Gorbunov has moves to rival Dimitri Van Den Bergh.

There's a new 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘿𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙮 at the Palace! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/GKXNBfRFCs — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 20, 2020

Golf

Justin Rose has a glitzy new motor.