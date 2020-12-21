Doncaster may remain unchanged for Shrewsbury clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster boss Darren Moore could choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Shrewsbury.

Moore has reported no new injury concerns following Saturday’s 3-1 win at Burton, where he made four changes.

Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor, Cameron John and Taylor Richards will all be hoping to retain their starting places, while Danny Amos, James Coppinger and on-loan Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules are pushing for recalls.

Southampton loanee Josh Sims and fellow midfielder Madger Gomes (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Shrewsbury will bid to extend their four-game unbeaten league run under manager Steve Cotterill.

The Shrews, without a fixture at the weekend, will be full of confidence following back-to-back wins against Hull and Lincoln.

Cotterill, who replaced Sam Ricketts as manager last month, could name an unchanged starting XI for the third-successive game.

Dave Edwards stepped off the bench at Lincoln after recovering from a knock and is among those hoping to start.