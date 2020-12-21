Ian Holloway hopes to get Pierre Fonkeu clearance before Grimsby face Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway is hoping to receive international clearance for Pierre Fonkeu in time for the home game against Bradford.

Former Norwich striker Fonkeu, a free agent following a spell in Bulgaria, has been training with the Mariners.

Defender Luke Waterfall is back in contention after missing Saturday’s home win against Scunthorpe due to a one-game ban.

Midfielder Danny Rose remains doubtful, while James Hanson, Sean Scannell, Max Wright and Matt Green are still out.

Managerless Bradford are bidding to make it three games unbeaten since former boss Stuart McCall was sacked earlier this month.

Billy Clarke is expected to retain his starting place against his former club after making his 150th appearance for the Bantams in Saturday’s win against Cambridge.

Gareth Evans and Kurtis Guthrie stepped off the bench at the weekend after returning from injury and are both pushing for starting berths.

Leeds loanee Bryce Hosannah (hamstring) will be assessed, while Reece Staunton and Zeli Ismail remain long-term absentees.