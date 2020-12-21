Jackie Stewart congratulates Hamilton on SPOTY win – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 21.

Football

Mohamed Salah was all smiles despite reports suggesting he is unhappy at Liverpool.

Double megs!

Away to the league leaders. 0-0. They’re attacking. You’re stranded. You’re injured. What do you do?

Rio was impressed.

West Ham remembered Martin Peters.

A true West Ham United legend.A true gentleman. Martin Peters passed away a year ago today. pic.twitter.com/IL7oiBZ0C6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 21, 2020

Jack Grealish was celebrating Villa’s recent wins over their neighbours.

Ahhhh 2 “derby” day wins in 8 days … LOVE YOU VILLIANS… Enjoy it ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/z8H0uea0qN — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 21, 2020

One year has passed since Liverpool became world champions.

Romelu Lukaku congratulated former Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford.

Well done @MarcusRashford! One of the real ones out here! Class on and off the pitch 💯 https://t.co/4qddd0PTFC — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) December 20, 2020

One year on since Carlo Ancelotti joined Everton.

🤩 | A year on from his appointment, how Blues still feel about Carlo Ancelotti being our manager…#UTT ✊ pic.twitter.com/H3ORlOi783 — Everton (@Everton) December 21, 2020

Step by step.

Step by step.. pic.twitter.com/kkFluSl3ZW — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 21, 2020

Formula One

Sir Jackie Stewart congratulated Lewis Hamilton from his hospital bed.

Hamilton was thankful for the support of the British public.

I been thinking of all those who voted to support me last night, I am truly so grateful. Thank you to the British public for this honour, it means the most because it comes from you. I’m sending you all positivity. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/yLs6znMFqK — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 21, 2020

Cricket

Sam Billings was grateful to Bruno Fernandes.

Captain Bruno saved me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nZT51Ey2Zb — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 21, 2020

Jofra Archer doing Jofra Archer things.

The best player of the Boxing Day Test will now be honoured.

The best player in the Boxing Day Test will be awarded the Mullagh Medal, named after the legendary Johnny Mullagh, captain of the 1868 cricket team who became the first Australian sporting team to tour internationally! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3Ymx3QE4dS — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 21, 2020

David Warner and Home Alone. That is all.

Basketball

Mother like daughter. Father like son.

Darts

One year on, the Queen of the Palace made more history.