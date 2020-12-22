Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma denies biting charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.





Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has denied an allegation of biting after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The Colombia international, 26, is alleged to have bitten a Sheffield Wednesday player during Bournemouth’s 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough last month.

The incident was not seen at the time by referee Jeremy Simpson and his match officials, while Bournemouth said on their official website that they “fully support” Lerma.

“AFC Bournemouth acknowledge the FA’s charge relating to Jefferson Lerma breaching FA Rule E3 during a Sky Bet Championship fixture at Sheffield Wednesday on 3rd November 2020,” Bournemouth said.

“Jefferson strenuously denies the allegation made against him and has cooperated fully with the FA’s initial investigations into the alleged incident. He will request a hearing over the charge.

“AFC Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process. The club will make no further comment at this time.”

A FA statement read: “It is alleged that the midfielder committed an act of violent conduct by biting a Sheffield Wednesday FC player during the 83rd minute of an EFL Championship game on Tuesday 3 November 2020.

“Jefferson Lerma has until Thursday 24 December 2020 to provide a response.”