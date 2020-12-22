Celtic wait on Scott Brown fitness ahead of Ross County clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is a major doubt for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Ross County.

Both Brown and defender Shane Duffy are battling for fitness after picking up knocks in Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is training again following a thigh strain and Hatem Elhamed is closer to fitness following a knock while James Forrest remains out following ankle surgery.

Former Celtic defender John Hughes will be in charge of County for the first time after being brought in this week to replace the sacked Stuart Kettlewell.

He will have to do without Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Connor Randall (back), Charlie Lakin (thigh), Tom Grivosti (hamstring) due to injury.

The Staggies are looking to repeat last month’s shock Betfred Cup win at Parkhead.