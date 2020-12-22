St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr suspended for Rangers clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr is suspended for the visit of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Saints defender was sent off in the 3-2 defeat by St Mirren in Paisley at the weekend.

Forward Michael O’Halloran is working his way back to fitness following a hip injury.

Alfredo Morelos will rejoin the Rangers squad for Wednesday’s trip after serving the two-game ban he received for his forearm smash on Mark Connolly.

Midfielder Ryan Jack will again be absent at McDiarmid Park but Steven Gerrard hopes to welcome the Scotland international back for the Boxing Day visit of Hibernian to Ibrox.

Leon Balogun’s involvement against Saints is still to be confirmed after he sat out Saturday’s win over Motherwell with concussion, while George Edmundson and Jordan Jones serve the final game of their coronavirus breach bans. Long-term casualty Nikola Katic (knee) has been allowed to return home to Croatia for Christmas.