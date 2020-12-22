Fulham win appeal against Joachim Andersen’s red card in Newcastle game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fulham have successfully appealed against the red card given to defender Joachim Andersen during Saturday’s draw with Newcastle.

Referee Graham Scott decided the Dane had denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity with a challenge on Callum Wilson midway through the second half that prompted the official to point to the penalty spot.

A Football Association independent regulatory commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal, meaning Andersen will not have to serve a one-match ban and will be available for the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.

Scott consulted the pitchside monitor before awarding the spot-kick, which Wilson scored to earn Newcastle a 1-1 draw, and sending off Andersen but the decision left Fulham boss Scott Parker fuming.

He said: “What’s puzzling and concerning is we have VAR now, he walks over to a screen – I don’t know if he’s seen a different angle to what I’ve just seen in the changing room, but the initial contact takes place outside the box and he then falls over.

“I don’t mind if the game has changed drastically and we’re moving things and evolving things in football if we’re getting to the right decisions.

“But sitting here with everything in place and the way the game is going and they’re still not coming to right decisions is criminal for me, and that’s what’s frustrating and that’s what’s disappointing.”