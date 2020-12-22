Ole at the wheel and players prepare for NBA return – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22.

Football

Liverpool putting smiles on faces.

An extremely tough year means we were unable to visit @AlderHey in person this time… but that was not going to stop the Reds meeting some of the youngsters currently being treated ❤️ An emotional day with plenty of festive cheer. Thank YOU for everything, @AlderHey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5dzibY1jAY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2020

Harry Kane is a new ambassador for the Royal British Legion’s Tommy Club, to support veterans.

I’m proud to become an Ambassador of The Tommy Club, a new club from @RBLI. Anyone can become a Tommy Club Champion to help veterans receive the support they need for years to come. Join now at https://t.co/defrBps8j2#BecomeAChampion #TommyinTheWindow pic.twitter.com/FC5yBPdyJ3 — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 22, 2020

Marcus Rashford paid tribute to his mum.

My personality of the Year ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XP6PMlePiW — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 22, 2020

“Nailed it”. Andrew Robertson eventually gets his Christmas message across.

Merry Christmas guys! Link in bio!! Wait til the end 😂👍🏼@ar26charity pic.twitter.com/nZlqjRhQp3 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 22, 2020

Differing emotions for pals Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

Enjoy Christmas Chels fans! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/n2xPK1KhOj — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) December 21, 2020 Gutted with that result tonight! Thought we deserved more from the game. Time to recover and bounce back for the next one on Sunday! Have a good Christmas hammers fans❤️⚒ @WestHam — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 21, 2020

A bit of Mane magic.

That spin 😵 𝑴𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒄 from Mane 👌 pic.twitter.com/jJXKyI1alI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2020

The two-year anniversary of Ole taking the wheel.

It's two years since Ole's first game in caretaker charge!… United scored 5️⃣➕ goals that day, and have done so on six occasions since then — all in 2020 📅✨#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Lc0NEnS2B3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2020

The “most unlikely of heroes” for Manchester City.

John Terry has big plans for his wife’s 40th birthday.

Nigel Adkins loves basketball.

Golf

Like father like son.

Like most of us, Shane Lowry is hoping that 2021 is more like 2019 than 2020.

Winning in Abu Dhabi in 2019 started the best year of my career. Looking forward to starting my 2021 season @ADGolfChamps next month. #ADGolfChamps #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/8Lbj9P8nBD — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) December 22, 2020

Lee Westwood blamed it on the dog.

In other news , the dog has horrific wind this morning!!! Yes you!!! pic.twitter.com/9xJEP87hHB — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) December 22, 2020

Cricket

A big race in the Pietersen household.

Happy birthday to an Ashes great.

Happy birthday Gary Pratt! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/c3e19CFWTC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 22, 2020

Faf Du Plessis has a theory to go faster…

#Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis shares a handy tip about what he does during fitness training ahead of the #BetwayTest series#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/efTQJZ8EPQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 22, 2020

Ollie Pope and his winter training partner.

Formula One

A message of positivity from the seven-time world champion.

(Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram Story)

Romain Grosjean reminisced on his 2018 season with Haas.

2018 was the best year with Haas even with a bad debut from me. P4 in Austria which is still Haas' best result up to now. Team: Haas F1 TeamGrand Prix: 21Championship Classification: 14thPoints finishes: 7Points scored: 37Best result: 4th in Austria pic.twitter.com/IxFs5iKTRk — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 22, 2020

Darts

An eventful debut ended at Ally Pally.

An end to the Foulkes fairytale 😢 pic.twitter.com/nvJXkeIuB1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

Rowing

Helen Glover was given a lesson in training.

UFC

The Bispings are ready for Christmas.

Christmas coming on strong pic.twitter.com/9IboP46rNs — michael (@bisping) December 22, 2020

Basketball

Another NBA season is about to start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) 'Twas the night before Opening Night. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/7Jeaz0HPMy — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 22, 2020 Blessings to all and well wishes to another NBA year! #oneatatime #72games — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) December 22, 2020

New Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was helping the community.

Today, I partnered with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School to host our 1st Washington DC COVID-19 safe holiday drive! I handed out masks, backpacks & my signature Jordan shoes to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8. pic.twitter.com/FhEl8ISXGj — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) December 22, 2020

Gridiron

A worrying sight when your brother suffers a possible concussion during an NFL game.

Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2020

But Derek Watt was fine.

Just wanted to send a quick message to say thank you to everyone for the well wishes and let you know that I’m going to be ok. — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) December 22, 2020

Boxing

Josh Warrington has itchy hands.