Halifax leapfrog Eastleigh with victory at the Shay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Halifax moved above Eastleigh to 11th in the Vanarama National League table with a 3-1 victory over the Spitfires at the Shay.

Halifax took the lead with just over half an hour gone as Billy Chadwick led a counter-attack before setting up Jamie Allen who fired past Joe McDonnell.

The home side doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time as Kieran Green turned and fired home after a corner had been headed down to him.

Eight minutes into the second half Eastleigh hit back when Tyrone Barnett intercepted a poor backpass and shot past Sam Johnson.

But the Shaymen wrapped up the points with seven minutes to go as Nyal Bell, who came on for fellow scorer Allen at the break, fired into the top corner after cutting in from the left.