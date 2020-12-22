Bradford pull further clear of the drop zone with victory at lowly Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford edged further away from the League Two relegation zone with a hard-fought 2-1 win over lowly Grimsby.

A spectacular overhead kick from Lee Novak put the Bantams in front at Blundell Park, with Levi Sutton adding a second on the stroke of half-time.

Harry Clifton responded for the Mariners, who slipped to their 10th defeat of the season.

Grimsby were quickest to settle and went close after 10 minutes when Luke Spokes sliced wide on the volley, while Montel Gibson also headed over.

Despite that spell of promise, it was at the other end where the opener came – and in some style as Novak chested the ball down before acrobatically firing into the top corner.

It was 2-0 shortly before the break as goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell launched a quick attack, with Billy Clarke then feeding Sutton, who lifted over James McKeown.

Grimsby pulled a goal back within three minutes of the restart when Clifton fired home from close range, but there was to be no way back for Ian Holloway’s strugglers.