Steve Cotterill delighted with Shrews win but sees room for improvement

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill saw plenty of room for improvement despite seeing his side win a third straight game with their 1-0 triumph at high-flying Doncaster.

Aaron Pierre headed in the only goal of the game as Shrewsbury made Rovers pay for failing to make their first half dominance show on the scoreline.

And Cotterill will demand better from his side in possession as he plots a route even further away from the relegation zone after seeing them climb out of the bottom four.

“It was a very disciplined, organised, honest and hard-working display,” he said.

“We’ve got to be better with the ball – but we know that – and we’ve got to make sure we have the composure to pick a pass.

“Doncaster have a good team and had more of the ball than us, but they didn’t have too many clear sights of our goal, other than a couple of saves.

“We changed our shape at half-time from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 and it was the right decision for the second half of this game . We’ll see what we do in the future with that, but they were getting too much of the ball in the first half.

“We started the second half the better team and we were the better team until we scored and then we had to stay organised, but they have very good, exciting, young players with lots of pace in the team, so we are delighted with the performance.”

Doncaster boss Darren Moore was pleased with his side’s performance despite the result but bemoaned a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

“From my perspective and I said this to the boys, I’m really happy with the performance,” said Moore, whose team would have gone top of League One with victory.

“I always look for a performance from the players and I don’t tend to look too much at the result.

“The boys gave a good account of themselves and I felt we dominated the game from start to finish.

“We got done by a set play so you’re always disappointed by that but it is what it is and we move on.

“I thought in the first half we pulled them apart in terms of the system they had and we exposed it to great effect.

“At half-time we knew they would change because they couldn’t keep going like that with the opportunities we were creating for ourselves.

“After they scored from the set play they reverted into a real low block and it was up to us to try to carve them open and break them down.

“We probably didn’t choose the option on a few occasions and it’s something for the team to learn on but overall I don’t have any real qualms with the players on that performance.”