On this day in 2012: Sachin Tendulkar retires from one-day international cricket

India great Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on this day in 2012.

Aged 39, ‘The Little Master’ – widely regarded as the world’s finest living batsman – called time on his 50-over career, which began in 1989, having won 463 ODI caps.

He was and remains the highest run-scorer in ODI history, having registered a total of 18,426, at an average of 44.83.

Tendulkar helped India win the 2011 World Cup on home soil (Rebecca Naden/PA)

His highest score was an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010 – the first ever ODI double century. Tendulkar made 49 one-day centuries overall and 96 fifties.

The highlight of his career in the format came in 2011 when he helped India win the World Cup on home soil.

Tendulkar, who also took 154 one-day wickets, said in a statement: “I feel blessed to have fulfilled the dream of being part of a World Cup-winning Indian team.

“The preparatory process to defend the World Cup in 2015 should begin early and in right earnest. I would like to wish the team all the very best for the future.

Tendulkar is the all-time leading run-scorer both in ODIs and Tests (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“I am eternally grateful to all my well-wishers for their unconditional support and love over the years.”

Tendulkar continued as a Test player until retiring from all international cricket in late 2013.

He did so, after 200 caps, as the all-time leading run-scorer in Tests, with a tally of 15,921 to his name, over 2,000 runs more than his nearest rival, Australia’s Ricky Ponting.