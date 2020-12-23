Bradley Dack signs new long-term contract at Blackburn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has signed a new long-term contract at Ewood Park.

The 26-year-old, who has spent the last year on the sidelines recovering from a serious knee injury, will remain with Rovers until at least 2023, with an option for a further 12 months.

Dack has scored 46 goals in 114 appearances since arriving from Gillingham and was part of the Blackburn side that sealed promotion from League One in 2017/18.

Dack, who made his competitive comeback for Rovers Under-23s on Monday, told the club’s website: “It feels really good.

“It’s been going on a while now, but we got there in the end, so it feels nice to commit to this club for three more years and with the option at the end of it it could be four, so I’m really pleased.

“This club gave me the opportunity to come here in League One and show what I can do and the gaffer believed in me.

“The club have given me the opportunity to play in the Championship for the first time and has stuck by me through the injury, so I felt like I owed the club a little bit and as long as the deal was right for both parties then I was happy to sign.

“This is my fourth season now and hopefully we can finish this season off with a flourish.

“The last year hasn’t been great for me, but injuries are part and parcel of football and I was unlucky to get a serious one, but overall I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far.

“I firmly believe that this squad right now is good enough to get into the Premier League.

“We’ve had some inconsistent results, but it’s just about turning those games that we’re dominating into wins and I think that we definitely have the players to do that and with the players coming back, it will give us a massive chance.”