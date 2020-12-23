Carlisle top scorer Jon Mellish available for Bolton game after serving ban

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle will welcome back their leading scorer Jon Mellish from suspension for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bolton on Boxing Day.

Mellish, who has scored seven goals this season, collected his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the 1-0 win over Mansfield on December 15 so he was absent for last weekend’s 1-0 reverse at Forest Green.

Rod McDonald has been absent since the middle of November with a groin injury but is expected to be fit – although given the length of his absence, the defender may not have a starting role.

Midfielder Danny Devine (knee) and George Tanner (shoulder) will once again miss out.

Bolton could welcome back Andrew Tutte from a thigh injury.

The midfielder has been on the sidelines since being substituted early on in the Trotters’ 3-0 win over Southend last month but is poised for a return at Brunton Park.

Full-back Peter Kioso may also be involved following a shoulder injury that has seen him miss Wanderers’ last two matches.

Arthur Gnahoua (dislocated shoulder) will miss out once more but the forward could return to contention next month.