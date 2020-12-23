Richie Wellens to monitor Salford striker James Wilson ahead of Walsall clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Salford manager Richie Wellens says he will need to manage the fitness of James Wilson over the festive programme.

The former Manchester United striker has featured in the Ammies’ last three matches after over a month on the sidelines and scored the winner last time out against Harrogate.

Wellens has named the same back four for the last seven league games and, having gone four games unbeaten while conceding just once, that is unlikely to change as they host Walsall on Boxing Day.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe will hope for a start having featured just once off the bench since scoring a double against Leicester Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on December 8.

Walsall loanee Adan George has returned to parent club Birmingham.

The 18-year-old forward featured on the bench twice but did not make a first-team appearance for the Saddlers.

Manager Darrell Clarke has confirmed the club are hoping to extend the loan of Jake Scrimshaw from Bournemouth, which is due to expire in the new year.

Scrimshaw scored twice, his first goals of the season, in a 4-3 win at Port Vale last time out as Walsall won their fourth match in a row.