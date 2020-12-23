Andrew Surman could start for MK Dons against Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Andrew Surman could come into contention to start MK Dons’ League One clash against Bristol Rovers as his side bid to return to winning ways.

Former Bournemouth midfielder Surman came off the bench but could not stop MK Dons slipping to a frustrating 1-0 loss at struggling Plymouth last Saturday.

Now Surman may step into the starting XI, with boss Russell Martin looking to spark a return to form.

Defender Baily Cargill could be another to come into Martin’s thoughts for a start.

Former MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale will return to his old stomping ground, having just taken the helm at Bristol Rovers.

Tisdale hopes to have almost a full squad to choose from, with Rovers emerging from two postponements due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Rovers had “three or four” positive tests from players, according to Tisdale, but no serious illness symptoms.

And now Tisdale’s men are hoping to kick back into action on Boxing Day, having won their last two league matches.