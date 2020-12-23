Mark Warburton could ring changes in bid to end QPR’s winless run

QPR manager Mark Warburton will consider freshening up his side against Swansea on Boxing Day after a run of seven games without a win.
Rangers have scored only four goals during that sequence and Albert Adomah and Macauley Bonne are both attacking options for the under-pressure boss.
Former Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll hopes to line up against a side he played over 100 games for before joining Rangers in September.
Left-back Lee Wallace has missed five games with a calf injury, while Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are both sidelined by long-term knee problems.
Swansea pair George Byers and Jordon Garrick are available to bolster Steve Cooper’s squad.
Midfielder Byers has been out of action since May due to a troublesome groin injury, while winger Garrick missed the weekend win against Barnsley with a niggle.
Defender Kyle Naughton remains a doubt with the side strain that saw him miss the Barnsley game.
Loan signing Morgan Gibbs-White is closing on a return to full training after fracturing his foot at the start of October.
