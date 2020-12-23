John Mousinho a doubt for Oxford against AFC Wimbledon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boss Karl Robinson must weigh up whether to risk defender John Mousinho for the Boxing Day League One visit of AFC Wimbledon.

Mousinho is carrying a knee problem that will require surgery at some point.

The 34-year-old can press on for now, but manager Robinson has to keep an eye on his workload.

Cameron Brannagan and Sam Winnall are closing in on playing returns after extended absences.

Ollie Palmer could slot in for a start for Wimbledon, who are bidding to hit back to form after their 2-1 home loss to Crewe.

Ryan Longman could continue up front having hit the net late on in that Crewe defeat.

Brentford loanee Jaakko Oksanen is inching towards a return to full fitness after ankle trouble.

The 20-year-old picked up his problem back in October, but is now closing in on a return to action.