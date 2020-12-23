Tranmere boss Keith Hill could make changes for Bradford game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill could again opt to freshen up his starting XI for the Sky Bet League Two match against Bradford on Boxing Day.

Midfielder Jack Young, defender Liam Ridehalgh, Sid Nelson, Corey Blackett-Taylor and veteran forward James Vaughan all came into the side for last weekend’s 3-0 win at Bolton.

Striker Kaiyne Woolery and midfielder Danny Lloyd are among those pressing for a recall.

Forward Stefan Payne continues his recovery from a long-term groin injury.

Caretaker Bradford boss Mark Trueman named an unchanged side for the midweek 2-1 win at Grimsby.

Forward Kurtis Guthrie and midfielder Gareth Evans are options, having both come off the bench during the second half at Blundell Park.

On-loan defender Bryce Hosannah, who had been out with hamstring trouble, is not expected to return until January.

Joe Riley (knee), Reece Staunton (hamstring) and winger Zeli Ismail (hamstring) are long-term absentees.