Matt Taylor’s Exeter squad depleted by coronavirus for Forest Green clash

Exeter are set to be without three unnamed players for the Sky Bet League Two clash with fellow high-flyers Forest Green due to coronavirus.

A Grecians player has tested positive for Covid-19, while two other members of Matt Taylor’s squad are self-isolating.

Despite those enforced absences, sixth-placed Exeter have said they are preparing for the fixture as normal.

Forward Ben Seymour has been out with a hamstring issue in recent weeks and will be assessed.

Second-placed Forest Green could name an unchanged starting XI for the fourth successive match as they seek to extend a seven-game unbeaten run.

Rovers boss Mark Cooper has reported no fresh selection concerns following the weekend win over Carlisle.

Captain Carl Winchester is pushing for a start, having returned from injury as a late substitute against the Cumbrians.

Defender Kane Wilson has been struggling with a slight niggle, while Jordan Moore-Taylor and Josh March are among the other players hoping for recalls.