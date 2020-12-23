Ryan Loft doubtful for Scunthorpe’s Boxing Day clash with Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scunthorpe striker Ryan Loft is a doubt for their Boxing Day clash with Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two.

Loft has picked up an ankle and shin problem which has forced him to miss training during the week and may not be risked by Iron boss Neil Cox.

Aaron Jarvis could fill the void if Loft does not feature, with fellow striker Devarn Green is also in contention to start.

Centre-back Harrison McGahey (hamstring) is out until the end of January, while full-back Junior Brown (thigh) has returned to training but will not be considered.

Nicky Maynard could return for Mansfield after missing the last two games through injury.

The former West Ham and Bristol City striker was set to return from a dead leg against Southend last week but picked up a minor hamstring problem in the final training session before that game.

James Perch could return to the starting line-up against his former club after being an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Southend.

Joe Riley (knee) is the only long-term absentee for the Stags.