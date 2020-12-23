Striker Famara Diedhiou returns from suspension as Bristol City take on Wycombe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol City have Famara Diedhiou available again for Wycombe’s trip to Ashton Gate.

The Senegal striker has served a one-match ban for his red card against Millwall, but the Robins’ lengthy injury list has not eased as Dean Holden’s side seek to halt a run of three straight Sky Bet Championship defeats.

Jamie Paterson has headed to London to see a specialist over a hip injury and Chris Brunt (calf), Alfie Mawson (knee), Nathan Baker (hamstring) and Steven Sessegnon (hamstring) remain out until the new year.

Liam Walsh (quad) will be absent until February, and Joe Williams continues to rehabilitate after a thigh injury which has prevented him from making his debut since joining from Wigan in August.

Anis Mehmeti is hoping for only his third Wycombe start following his late equaliser against QPR.

Uche Ikpeazu also hopes to beef up the Wanderers attack as Gareth Ainsworth’s side seek to end a run of 10 games without a win.

Alex Pattison serves the second game of a three-match ban for his red card at Bournemouth.

Anthony Stewart and Curtis Thompson have missed recent games through injury and Fred Onyedinma could add fresh legs in midfield.