Cambridge to check on Idris El Mizouni ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Cambridge will hand a late fitness test to Idris El Mizouni ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game with Leyton Orient.

The midfielder, on loan from Ipswich, missed the weekend loss to Bradford due to a knock and is yet to return to training.

Us manager Mark Bonner has no fresh selection concerns.

Midfielder Wes Hoolahan and forward Joe Ironside will be hoping for recalls, while Liam O’Neil and Hiram Boateng remain long-term absentees.

Leyton Orient hope to have striker Conor Wilkinson back in contention.

Os boss Ross Embleton opted to leave Wilkinson out of his squad for Saturday’s home defeat to Crawley as an injury precaution.