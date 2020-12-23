Thursday, December 24th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Cambridge to check on Idris El Mizouni ahead of Leyton Orient clash

by Press Association
December 23, 2020, 5:51 pm
Syndicate Post image
Cambridge midfielder Idris El Mizouni is a doubt to face Leyton Orient (Joe Giddens/PA)

Cambridge will hand a late fitness test to Idris El Mizouni ahead of the Sky Bet League Two game with Leyton Orient.

The midfielder, on loan from Ipswich, missed the weekend loss to Bradford due to a knock and is yet to return to training.

Us manager Mark Bonner has no fresh selection concerns.

Midfielder Wes Hoolahan and forward Joe Ironside will be hoping for recalls, while Liam O’Neil and Hiram Boateng remain long-term absentees.

Leyton Orient hope to have striker Conor Wilkinson back in contention.

Os boss Ross Embleton opted to leave Wilkinson out of his squad for Saturday’s home defeat to Crawley as an injury precaution.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register

More from the Press and Journal