David Martindale hopes to extend Livingston’s winning run further

New Livingston manager David Martindale hailed his team as they chalked up their fifth win in a row.

Livingston defeated Hamilton 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership following second-half goals from Jon Guthrie and Josh Mullin.

Martindale had won four successive games since taking over as interim manager following Gary Holt’s departure.

And, after being appointed in the job until the end of the season on Monday, Martindale’s charges extended their winning run on Wednesday.

Martindale said: “I thought in possession we were decent on ball and the game plan worked so it was very pleasing from that aspect.

“Best performance? Potentially. We moved the ball well but we never got the goal until the second half.

“We missed a few chances, some chances that can come back to haunt you. We nullified the opposition and dominated a lot of the ball.

“Hopefully the run goes on a wee bit longer. We’ve had a good run and the boys are in a good place. Winning makes the next game easier. Momentum is massive.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton head coach Brian Rice admits his team have been decimated by injuries and Covid-19 absentees.

Accies were without nine players, with five out injured and four having to self-isolate following an unnamed player testing positive for coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton also went off injured during the second half.

Rice admits it is impossible for his side to cope with so many out but will not ask for games to be called off.

Rice said: “We had nine players missing before we start and, for a club like Hamilton, we can’t cope with that with the size of our squad.

“That’s not why we lost, Livingston were excellent and thoroughly deserved to win.

“Seven of those nine would be starters. Five are injuries, one Covid and three track and trace. Don’t ask me the rules on track and trace as it seems to change from day to day.

“The heart of my team was ripped out, the two boys who scored on Saturday, Scott Martin and Ross Callachan, are out the team. It’s soul destroying.

“We could field a team. Nobody is wanting games cancelled, that’s the last thing we want. For me to put out a strong team to compete I need some of those players on the pitch.

“We play Celtic on Saturday and none of them will be back and then my goalie went off injured as well.”