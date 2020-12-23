Jack Ross relaxed as injury and red card disrupt Hibernian’s plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jack Ross is adamant Hibs can still land a knockout blow to Rangers on Boxing Day – even if they are without key duo Christian Doidge and Ofir Marciano.

Doidge will definitely miss the trip to Ibrox after being dismissed in the 1-0 victory over St Mirren, with the towering Welshman booked twice in three minutes following clashes with Jon Obika and Ethan Erhahon.

Marciano, a Premiership ever-present this term, is also likely to be sidelined after limping off with a hamstring strain to be replaced by on-loan QPR stopper Dillon Barnes.

Nevertheless, Hibs still managed to come away with three points at Easter Road, with Kevin Nisbet’s first-half wonder-goal seeing off the Buddies – who also ended the game with 10 men after Brandon Mason was dismissed by referee Steven Kirkland.

Ross said: “Ofir had a bit of tightness in his hamstring at half-time so we knew we would have to potentially make that change.

“We’ll see how he recovers over the next day or so but we’ll not take any chances on Boxing Day, should it be the same.

“I’ve been really pleased with Dillon since he came to the club. He’s trained well and is popular within the group. I have absolutely no fears about him playing on Boxing Day if required.”

Ross was similarly circumspect regarding being without Doidge, adding: “I would much rather have him but we’ve got to find a way to win at Ibrox. At this stage of the season you accept that you need to adjust your plans for injury or suspension.”

Kyle Magennis, Ryan Porteous and Nisbet all passed up wonderful chances to add gloss to the scoreline, while Ilkay Durmus passed up St Mirren’s best opportunity to salvage a point.

However, a frustrated Jim Goodwin saw his side’s 11-game unbeaten run come to a shuddering halt.

He said: “The overriding feeling is frustration and disappointment because I didn’t think there was a great deal between the teams.

“I thought the game lacked a bit of quality, especially in the final third.

“The only bit of quality was young Nisbet’s finish – but that’s why they paid good money for him, that’s what he brings you.”