Michael Smith crashes out of World Championship after shock defeat to Jason Lowe

Jason Lowe produced the shock of the PDC World Championship so far with a 3-1 victory over fourth seed Michael Smith at Alexandra Palace.

Lowe, who only decided to enter Q School at the last minute earlier this year, led from the front after taking the first set with three 180s, averaging almost 100 with 2019 runner-up Smith unable to win a leg.

Smith had to wait until the third set to get his first leg on the board, and reduced the deficit to 2-1, but it was not enough as Lowe took out 101 to win the match.

𝙈𝙄𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙀𝙇 𝙎𝙈𝙄𝙏𝙃 𝙄𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏 What a moment in the career of Jason Lowe as he eliminates the fourth seed Michael Smith in sensational fashion! Absolute heartbreak for Smith who is knocked out in the second round for the second successive year… pic.twitter.com/UBtCa0Chs1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2020

Scott Waites missed four match darts in a narrow 3-2 defeat to sixth seed Nathan Aspinall.

Despite averaging 96.27 and throwing seven 180s with three checkouts of more than 100, Waites was unable to close out the match and take victory in the final set, with Aspinall finally holding his nerve.

Dave Chisnall secured his place in the next round with a 3-1 victory over Keegan Brown on his 10th World Championship appearance.

𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝟮𝟱-𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟 🤯 Simply stunning from Scott Waites who hits an incredible 125 finish at such an important moment and he's throwing for the match! pic.twitter.com/iEVoUtxDcl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2020

Brown took the first set, but his opponent hit back with six 180s and a checkout percentage of 44 to take the next three sets.

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson came out of self-isolation to secure his place in the third round following a 3-1 win over Madars Razma in the afternoon session.

Anderson’s opening match was moved from Sunday to Wednesday following a period of forced self-isolation after one of his close contacts tested positive.

The big question is, how fit is Gary Anderson? Neil Sutherland has the answer… pic.twitter.com/saUIL0lz8z — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2020

Jermaine Wattimena clinched victory with a 15-dart leg in a 3-1 win over Nick Kenny.

Mensur Suljovic enjoyed a simpler challenge, beating Matthew Edgar 3-1, while Ricky Evans saw off Mickey Mansell by the same scoreline.

Stephen Bunting won a final-leg shoot-out with an 11-darter to narrowly beat Andy Boulton 3-2 and set up a meeting with James Wade in the next round.