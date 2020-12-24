Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

Jesse Lingard will be offered a new deal at Manchester United to prevent the midfielder from being able to leave on a free transfer in the summer, writes the Daily Mail. Lingard, a product of the United academy, has yet to play a single minute of Premier League football this season, but has attracted interest from rival clubs and others in Europe.

Sticking with news from Old Trafford, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could be looking at Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton, reports the Daily Mirror. The paper said the interest in the Toffees star follows a setback in their pursuit of Erling Braut Haaland.

Chelsea are looking to fund a move for Haaland and West Ham’s Declan Rice with a big sale, says the Sun. Among the players said to be on their way out of Stamford Bridge are Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso and Danny Drinkwater.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice has caught the eye of Chelsea (Julian Finney/PA)

But the Blues will also look to beat Manchester United and Newcastle to the signature of Moises Caicedo, currently playing in his native Ecuador, reports the Daily Mail.

Arsenal will look to bolster their attack with the January signing of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr on loan, writes the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

"I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list. He's going to leave in January."https://t.co/ke2WHIc962 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 24, 2020 Report: West Ham and Leicester are in a seven-way battle to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowskihttps://t.co/WaKgfa0AHe — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 24, 2020

Players to watch

Antonio Rudiger: The Chelsea defender is being looked over by Paris St Germain, with Barcelona also keen on the 27-year-old, writes Le Parisien.

Manchester United’s Phil Jones is wanted by Wayne Rooney (Martin Rickett/PA)

Phil Jones: Wayne Rooney wants a reunion with the Manchester United defender at Derby, but West Brom and Burnley are also poised to make bids for the 28-year-old, says Metro.

Eder Militao: The Real Madrid defender has caught the eye of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp eager to land the Brazil international, says Todofichajes.