Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly could be back to bolster Wolves against Spurs

Wolves hope Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly will be available for Tottenham’s visit to Molineux on Sunday.

Belgium midfielder Dendoncker missed Monday’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley after picking up an injury in the previous game against Chelsea.

Boly was an unused substitute at Turf Moor and should return, but Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) and Jonny (knee) remain sidelined.

Tottenham will be without Giovani Lo Celso due to a hamstring injury which will keep him out for the festive period.

Gareth Bale will be assessed after he came off at half-time during the Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Stoke with a calf problem, having given his side the first-half lead.

Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) will also miss out for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Dendoncker, Buur, Hoever, Marcal, Moutinho, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Otasowie, Vitinha, Neves, Traore, Neto, Podence, Silva.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Alli, Bergwijn, Bale, Moura, Son, Kane, Vinicius.