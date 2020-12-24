Gustavo Hamer back from suspension for Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gustavo Hamer is expected to return for Coventry when they face Stoke.

The defensive midfielder sat out the Sky Blues’ loss to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend as he served a one-match ban after being booked for the fifth time this season.

Also likely to return is striker Matty Godden, who has been a long-term absentee with a foot injury and could take the place of the sidelined Tyler Walker.

Manager Mark Robins is still without defender Michael Rose (groin) and goalkeeper Marko Marosi (cheek).

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill could bring back goalkeeper Joe Bursik after the 20-year-old was cup-tied for Wednesday evening’s 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.

Bursik’s absence and injuries to Adam Davies, Angus Gunn and Niki Maenpaa left O’Neill with a choice between veteran keeper Andy Lonergan and teenager Blondy Nna Noukeu.

Lonergan was chosen but is likely to lose his place to Bursik, who has featured in the Potters’ previous nine games following his recall from Doncaster.

Stoke still have a handful of absences, however, with John Obi Mikel, Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross all precluded.