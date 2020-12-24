Ten Hamilton players to miss Boxing Day clash with Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice will be without 10 players for the visit of Celtic in the Premiership on Boxing Day.

Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are longer-term absentees.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton picked up a groin injury against Livingston on Wednesday night when Rice was missing four players because of Covid-19 with his absentees including Scott Martin, Nathan Thomas and Ross Callachan, who is suspended for the trip to Celtic anyway.

Skipper Scott Brown should be fit for Celtic.

The veteran midfielder missed the 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday night with an abductor problem.

Boss Neil Lennon hopes defender Shane Duffy will recover from a hamstring problem while winger James Forrest remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.