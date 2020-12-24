Trent Alexander-Arnold has a future in TV – Christmas Eve’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 24.

Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have a new career on Pointless!

This will be pretty big news for Pointless fans AND Liverpool fans… pic.twitter.com/hephXSIRHH — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 24, 2020

Manchester United and Tottenham players celebrated their progression into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Let’s go again 💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RRhYk5JYQg — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) December 23, 2020 Happy to be back on the green and help the team reach the #CarabaoCup semifinals. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/dJHqHvnl4G — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 23, 2020 Semi finals here we come!! Great win team and clean sheet! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/BQufXIo6Qb — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) December 23, 2020 Next round that way 👉 #MUFC @Carabao_Cup 🔴 pic.twitter.com/75VrxJSINj — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 23, 2020 Semi Final here we come ✅ @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/Fb18jveZKT — Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) December 23, 2020 A win, a goal and a semi final place 👌 pic.twitter.com/3xlD9zTARX — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2020

And United captain Harry Maguire has sponsored his first football team.

Delighted to announce I’m sponsoring my first ever team – @BrunsmeerU8! Enjoy the kit lads. Merry Christmas 🎄👕@pumafootball @statsports pic.twitter.com/MpPhyNOZWt — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 24, 2020 Thank you to @HarryMaguire93 who started his journey as a Brunsmeer U8. Now for his first sponsorship has chosen us. MERRY CHRISTMAS https://t.co/Fp8Uy4cDkf — Brunsmeer U8 Single Team (@BrunsmeerU8) December 24, 2020

Barcelona wished their fans a Merry Christmas with a reminder of what they are missing.

Further Christmas greetings from around the world.

Una navidad distinta y diferente para todos. Pero de corazón les deseamos un MUY FELIZ NAVIDAD 🎄🎁 🎅🏽 👩🏼👧🏽👦🏽👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/fCXsdPmZ6s — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) December 24, 2020 Happy Holidays 🎄🎅 🔴#christmas #LFC pic.twitter.com/ATrp3Q6KOS — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 24, 2020 Desde Japón y aunque sean diferentes, queremos desearos Feliz Navidad! 🙏🏻❤️ #Ravapas💫 特別な時期ですが、日本からメリークリスマス！ 🙏🏻❤️ #Ravapas💫 pic.twitter.com/6X0JfVYT8p — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) December 24, 2020

It was an emotional day as Nigel Adkins’ advent calendar came to an end.

Darts

Dave Chisnall can enjoy Christmas having made it through at the World Championship.

Really pleased to beat Keegan Brown tonight. Tough game. Now to spend Christmas with my family. Looking forward to being back and playing on the 29th. A merry Christmas to you all. pic.twitter.com/exVLkfBc4J — Dave Chisnall (@ChizzyChisnall) December 23, 2020

Formula One

Merry Christmas from the Bottas’.

And from Ferrari’s 2021 line-up.

Lando was confused.

So is it Christmas today or tomorrow? I still don’t know… — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) December 24, 2020

Boxing

Deontay has got wheels.

Golf

Ian Poulter was getting in the Christmas spirit.