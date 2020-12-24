Friday, December 25th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a future in TV – Christmas Eve’s sporting social

by Press Association
December 24, 2020, 6:15 pm
Syndicate Post image
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future could be in television (Nick Potts/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 24.

Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have a new career on Pointless!

Manchester United and Tottenham players celebrated their progression into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

And United captain Harry Maguire has sponsored his first football team.

Barcelona wished their fans a Merry Christmas with a reminder of what they are missing.

Further Christmas greetings from around the world.

It was an emotional day as Nigel Adkins’ advent calendar came to an end.

Darts

Dave Chisnall can enjoy Christmas having made it through at the World Championship.

Formula One

Merry Christmas from the Bottas’.

And from Ferrari’s 2021 line-up.

Lando was confused.

Boxing

Deontay has got wheels.

Golf

Ian Poulter was getting in the Christmas spirit.

More from the Press and Journal