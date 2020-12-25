Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker out of Manchester City’s clash with Newcastle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manchester City will be without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Day visit of Newcastle in the Premier League.

Both players have returned positive Covid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Arsenal and will now self-isolate for 10 days.

Defender Eric Garcia, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, is absent with a leg injury but record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who is being eased back into action after a knee problem, could be in contention after a 16-minute run-out against the Gunners.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin are still missing as they continue to recover from Covid-19.

Federico Fernandez could be available after missing the midweek cup defeat at Brentford through muscle fatigue.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is close to returning from a heel injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle.