Morton-Inverness postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Morton’s Scottish Championship clash with Inverness has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Cappielow clash would have been a meeting between third and sixth in the Championship, with Morton two points behind second-placed Dunfermline.
On Saturday, Morton said on their official website: “Following a pitch inspection this morning, today’s match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed.
“An alternative date for the fixture has yet to be arranged.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe