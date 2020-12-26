Wes Hoolahan stands out as Cambridge come from behind to beat Orient

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cambridge came from behind to record a 2-1 win against Leyton Orient.

Orient, who had assistant Danny Senda in charge with head coach Ross Embleton self-isolating, went ahead on 23 minutes. Jobi McAnuff’s ball from the right was spilled by goalkeeper Callum Burton, allowing top scorer Danny Johnson a simple tap-in.

Cambridge went close to an equaliser four minutes later following a quick Wes Hoolahan free-kick, from which Jack Iredale’s cross was headed over by midfielder Paul Digby.

The hosts turned the game around with goals two minutes apart. Hoolahan equalised on 55 minutes, driving low beyond Lawrence Vigouroux for his second goal of the season after good work by Kyle Knoyle.

Hoolahan was then pivotal again, driving forward two minutes later and finding Joe Ironside and his touch on played in Paul Mullin, who netted his 19th goal of the campaign.

Greg Taylor could have extended the lead 20 minutes from the end, his hooked effort following a corner clipping the top of the crossbar.